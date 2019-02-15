Men accused of murder of advocate Pete Mihalik back in court for bail application

The bail application of three men accused of the “premeditated” murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik is expected to resume in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Vuyile Maliti, 35, Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, are accused of gunning down Mihalik on October 30, 2018, while he was doing the morning school run.

Mihalik died after he was hit in the head. His son was also hit, but survived and his daughter was not injured.

Maliti is a taxi owner with a business in Khayelitsha. According to the charge sheet, Maliti and Biyela are both from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.

During their previous appearance, Maliti wanted the State to hand over its video evidence.

Prosecutor Helene Booysen replied that she had handed over a copy of the charge sheet and Maliti’s warning statement.

“The State is not prepared to give access to affidavits and the video footage,” she added at the time.

[source: News24]

