Missing person alert

The whereabouts of Bo-Kaap resident, Mogamat Yunus Moos remain unknown. The 63-year-old man was last seen on Wednesday, 22nd September en route to the Cape Town Civic Centre. According to his daughter, Faseegah, Moos was last seen wearing a blue jeans, grey long sleeve striped sweater, brown boots and a black peak-cap.
She further added Moos is still recovering as he had recently been discharged after being hospitalised for Covid-19.
Anyone with information can contact the police on 021 467 8002 or Faseegah on 084 597 2446.