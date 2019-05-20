Monday’s weather: Heavy rain and gale force winds in parts of SA

A warning of extremely high fire danger conditions has been issued for areas over the interior of the Eastern Cape, extreme western parts of the Free State and North West, north eastern interior of the Western Cape as well as the eastern half of the Northern Cape.

The South African Weather Services has also issued a warning of heavy rain leading to localised flooding in the mountainous regions of the Cape Winelands as well as the Overberg District of the Western Cape early Monday morning.

Gale force south westerly winds with gusts in excess of 85km/h are expected between Cape St. Francis and Port Alfred from the afternoon.

Strong north-westerly winds are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape as well as the north eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West will be fine and warm, and Mpumalanga and the Free State will be fine and cool to warm, with the east of Mpumalanga being hot.

The expected UVB sunburn index in Gauteng will be very high.

In the Northern Cape it will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers in the south west, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong southerly.

It will be cloudy and cold with rain and showers in the west and south-west of the Western Cape, spreading eastwards along the south coast and adjacent interior by afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy over the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly at first becoming moderate to fresh westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Good evening (19 May 2019). A cold front will be pushing in over the Western Cape in the next few hours with rain across the western parts of the Western Cape overnight to tomorrow late morning clearing from the west. 15-25mm widely expected and up to 40-50mm in western mountains pic.twitter.com/JXH4FIMn4n — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 19, 2019

Fine, windy and warm in the western part of the Eastern Cape, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the south west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north westerly, becoming fresh to strong south westerly by midday, reaching near gale force in places in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast in the eastern part of the Eastern Cape will be moderate north easterly, but moderate to fresh south westerly in the south, becoming strong from the afternoon while spreading north.

There will be morning mist over the north eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly freshening in the north by afternoon. It will become strong to near gale south-westerly in the south by late evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.5.2019 pic.twitter.com/ypbWz9oNZm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 19, 2019

