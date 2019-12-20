More people implicated in Eskom fraud case

Share this article

















The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says more people have been implicated in the Eskom fraud case.

On Thursday, Eskom’s former senior managers, Abram Masango, France Hlakudi together with two business directors Antonio Jose Trindade and Hudson Kgomoeswana appeared in court in the Johannesburg Regional Court.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering involving R 745 million and were granted bail of R 300 000 each.

Masango and Hlakudi will be back in court in May next year.

They were arrested in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng alongside representatives of seven companies on Thursday.

This is in relation to the alleged gross manipulation of contractual agreements between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at Kusile power station.

NPA spokesperson, Bulelwa Makeke says the NPA is still gathering evidence against them.

“These are obviously not the only people implicated but at the moment this is all the evidence that we have put together to make sure that there’s a prima facie case against them.”

Hawks Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says, “All four individuals were granted R 300 000 bail each, with the conditions that they must surrender their passports to the investigating officers. Added to the four, there were seven other companies that were litigated, which then brings the number of people or entities that have been litigated to 11, so the case has been postponed to the 26th of May next year, and we can still expect more arrests in this case.” Additional reporting Wisani Makhubele.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

