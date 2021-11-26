Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Morocco suspends flights with France over rising covid rates

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Moroccan authorities yesterday suspended all commercial flights with France to curb an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The Moroccan Monitoring Committee of COVID-19 said in a statement that the decision was taken “to preserve Morocco’s achievements in terms of management of the COVID-19 pandemic and to deal with the deterioration of the health situation in some European countries,” adding that the suspension will start “on Friday until further notice.”

The suspension comes after a recent decision by Morocco to cancel flights with Russia, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For weeks, France has been witnessing a fifth coronavirus wave, registering more than 30,000 new cases a day. On the other hand, Morocco’s cases have been dropping.

On Thursday, Rabat extended a nationwide state of health emergency, imposed since 21 December 2020, for an additional month.

So far, a total of 949,378 have contracted the virus in Morocco, 14,770 of whom have died, and 931,548 have recovered, according to the US’ Worldometers.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.