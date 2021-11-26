Morocco suspends flights with France over rising covid rates

Moroccan authorities yesterday suspended all commercial flights with France to curb an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The Moroccan Monitoring Committee of COVID-19 said in a statement that the decision was taken “to preserve Morocco’s achievements in terms of management of the COVID-19 pandemic and to deal with the deterioration of the health situation in some European countries,” adding that the suspension will start “on Friday until further notice.”

The suspension comes after a recent decision by Morocco to cancel flights with Russia, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For weeks, France has been witnessing a fifth coronavirus wave, registering more than 30,000 new cases a day. On the other hand, Morocco’s cases have been dropping.

On Thursday, Rabat extended a nationwide state of health emergency, imposed since 21 December 2020, for an additional month.

So far, a total of 949,378 have contracted the virus in Morocco, 14,770 of whom have died, and 931,548 have recovered, according to the US’ Worldometers.

Source: Middle East Monitor