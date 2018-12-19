Motor vehicle accident claims another life in Beaufort West

A motor vehicle accident on the N1 highway near Beaufort West in the Western Cape has claimed the life of a mother in her early 40’s.

Her husband and daughters were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, however they managed to escape the incident with a few injuries.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Daniels said the two minors and their father was rushed to a nearby hospital facility.

“Two sisters, aged 8 and 14, as well as their father, in his early 40s, were rushed to Beaufort West Provincial Hospital with severe head and back injuries. Their mother, in her early 40s, was killed on impact and extricated from the wreckage just before 22h00 last night.”

In a separate incident two people were left injured in Murraysburg, in the direction of Graaf-Reinet when a vehicle overturned.

According to the Western Cape Traffic department 37 fatalities has been reported on the Provinces roads since the start of the weekend.

