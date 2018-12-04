Muslim community mourns passing of Shaykh Yusuf Da Costa

[Image Source:, TThe passing of Shaykh Yusuf Da Costa, the khalifah of the Naqshabandi Sufi Order, has been met with great sadness from the Muslim community.

Shaykh Yusuf was an esteemed scholar and was the former Associate-Professor and Head of the Department of Didactics at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

He has published books on a variety of subjects including different aspects of Islamic thought, the history and sociology of the Muslim community in Cape town, and Geography Education.

Shaikh Da’Costa was appointed by Mawlana Shaykh Nazim Adil Al Haqqani as Khalifah for Southern Africa, and this ‘Authority’ was renewed when Mawlana Shaykh Muhammad Adil became the Murshid of the Most Distinguished Naqshbandi Sufi Order.

Shaykh Yusuf was also a renowned and talented educator. He taught at Salt River Muslim School (Kipling Street), Livingstone High School and was a former principal of Crestway High school in Retreat.

In a statement, the Naqshabandi stated:

“We love Shaikh Yusuf Da’Costa dearly, for his Selfless contributions and sacrifices he has made for the betterment of the Brethren of Cape Town and elsewhere.”

The Qadiri Shadhili Tariqa forwarded their condolences to the Family.

“Inna Lillaahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’oun‘ . We pray that Allah Almighty through the Wasila of his Beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), grants him a lofty station in paradise. May Allah s.w.t. in his mercy, grant him rest, may his grave be a part of Jannatul Firdous and an abode of light. May Allah make his pass successfully in all the stages of the life after death. Ameen and May Allah s.w.t. grant the family sabr in this difficult time.”

The Claremont Main Road Masjid also issued similar sentiments, praising the character and achievements made by Sheikh Da Costa.

“Under Shaykh Yusuf’s leadership the Naqshbandi Sufi Order in South Africa worked almost exclusively among the poorest of the poor all over Black townships in Southern Africa, providing much needed basic needs and establishing Islamic centres. In 2012, Shaykh Yusuf invited the Claremont Main Road Masjid (CMRM) congregation to establish a twin relationship with the newly established Naqshbandi Muhammadi Masjid in Dunoon, outside Milnerton. For the past six years CMRM’s solidarity work with the Dunoon community has become a key part of its Jihad Against Poverty mission.”

An article by the masjid read: Shaykh Yusuf’s sterling work among the poor resonated with his inspirational and radical views on the third pillar of Islam, Zakah. In his Preface to an English translation of the renowned Arabic text, Fiqh al-Sunnah, on Zakat by Sayyid Sabiq, Shaykh Yusuf wrote the following:

“Zakah is essentially a means devised to solve the problem of poverty, and it involves taking from the rich of their property for re-distribution among the poor, and the doing of this until such time as ‘the wealth ceases to circulate between the wealthy’. Zakah is therefore a means of bringing about socio-economic change and development; and by taking from the rich it ensures a more equitable distribution of the wealth of a country and so helps to bring about the end of the exploitation of man by man.” (Translator’s Preface to Zakah: The Third Pillar of Islam by Sayyid Sabiq, translated by Yusuf da Costa and published by the Muslim Youth Movement of South Africa, 1994).”

“We make du`a and pray that Allah, the Most Compassionate, pardon Shaykh Yusuf, have mercy on him and grant him a high place in Jannah, Insha-allah. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family, loved ones and the Naqshbandi Muhammadi Tariqa during this sad time. May they find strength in their beautiful memories of Shaykh Yusuf, his immense scholarly and social contributions and most of all his great spiritual legacy.”

Salatul janazah was made at 9th Street Masjid Kensington and the burial took place at Maitland Maqbarah Gate 6.

May Allah grant the deceased Jannah tul Firdaus, In Shaa Allah, Ameen.

