Muslims have a moral and civic duty to vote

With many feeling a sense of apathy and disillusion ahead of the 2019 South African national and provincial elections, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and many other local Muslim leaders have called on South African Muslims to cast their votes, saying that it is our moral responsibility as Muslims as well as our civic duty. MJC First-Deputy President, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie says that “being part of the political process is what is required from the Muslim community”.

“We have to be relevant to the political process. We need to be participating in our democracy. Active citizenship is what is required from all citizens, including the Muslim community. It is hypocritical to enjoy the fruits of liberation, the struggle and the contributions of even the Muslims in the struggle and then when it comes to elections, to abstain. So, being part of the political process is what is required from the Muslim community,” said Moulana Allie.

“We need to be identifying with the social justice issues relating to our community. Political parties have issued manifestos and have stated their particular approaches to the various issues that are seriously affecting our country and communities, so we need to be able to identify with the policies which deal with social justice and our community.”

“Likewise, policies affecting social justice nationally and internationally need to be considered. The MJC is saying we must be considerate and vigilant because we live in a global community and there are many serious issues affecting the global community.”

Imam of the Claremont Main Road mosque and a scholar of Islamic Studies and Peacebuilding at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, Imam Dr Abdul Rashied Omar shared similar sentiments and stressed the importance that elections have for us as Muslims here in South Africa.

Imam Dr Omar shared some points he believes Muslims need to consider when tempted to abstain from voting due to apathy or disillusion.

“I believe that it would be a betrayal of the struggle of all the activists for us not to cast our vote. These people fought for us to have the opportunity to put in place a government with leadership of our choice.”

“There’s no explicit text, whether it be a Quranic verse or Hadith to substantiate the view that Muslims should only vote for so-called Muslim parties or any other party for that matter.”

“…But what happens after tomorrow? We need to work hard to strengthen our civil society organisations and masaajid. We should strengthen our school committees and sport clubs. All, so we can have a strong and independent civil society to hold those we elect into office accountable…a large portion of blame for the corruption at the top [in political offices]is because at the bottom [with society in general]we have the same attitude. There’s a culture of ‘me, myself and I’,” said Imam Dr Omar.

Moulana Allie echoed the sentiments of Imam Dr Omar in highlighting the need for Muslims to further strengthen civil society organisations to ensure accountability post-elections. Both feel that our duty as Muslims is paramount in the political process.

“The fact of the matter is that social justice demands from us that this is an ongoing process, one where we must remain vigilant on the one end, and on the other end, we must contribute to the development of our country.”

“The MJC’s position is that we must be able to make sure we have people that can contribute,” said Moulana Allie.

In closing, Imam Dr Omar emphasised that as Muslims fortunate enough to be in a country where our various freedoms are respected, we need to show gratitude and account for our Islamic and moral responsibility.

“We cannot stress the point enough…the experience of religious freedom and empowerment of the Muslim community in South Africa is unique in the world.”

“One of the things we need to understand is that of shukr – gratitude. Despite all the difficulties we have, there are many good things we can celebrate after 25 years of democracy.” “The question of apathy and disillusionment cannot be entertained. Voting is not just a civic duty but a serious moral responsibility. How we vote affects the welfare of all our fellow citizens. It is a small display of our gratitude and deep shukr for the freedoms we enjoy in this country.” “I call upon all Muslims to vote tomorrow…exercise the very important civic and moral duty,” said Imam Dr Omar.

Moulana Allie added that the MJC supports the call for all Muslims to cast their votes.

“We echo the sentiments of all Muslim leaders across the country. Go out and enjoy your opportunity [to vote], enjoy being part of South Africa. Being part of South Africa means millions of South Africans will be in the queues feeling the excitement. Equally, we must be part of celebrating the wonderful opportunity, where prior to 25 years we never had the opportunity. Let us go out and enjoy that,” said Moulana Allie.

“We must protect this freedom.”

