MyCiTi bus drivers engage in “illegal” strike

Commuters in Cape Town faced more disruptions on Monday morning, as MyCiti bus drivers in Cape Town embarked on a so-called “illegal or wildcat strike.” Some of the bus drivers who are employed by the Vehicle Operating Companies (VOCs) operating the MyCiTi bus routes embarked on an illegal strike at approximately 05:00.

Reports say there was no buses on at least 25 routes, while five routes had limited service.

Neither the VOCs, nor the City of Cape Town, were informed of the imminent strike and the reasons for the illegal stay-away.

It is unclear for how long the illegal strike will continue, and when the MyCiTi service will be able to resume normal operations.

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee member for Transport Brett Herron said the strike is of great concern, especially with Metrorail experiencing problems in recent weeks.

“I am concerned about the illegal strike and the impact it has on commuters who are already taking strain due to the ailing rail service,” he said.

Herron said there was also reports of intimidation of those drivers who decided not to participate in the strike.

“I was also alerted to incidents where some strikers intimidated their colleagues who are not participating in their illegal strike. This is unacceptable. I urge the VOCs and their employees to meet as soon as possible,” he added.

Hertzog Boulevard was closed to incoming traffic this morning, after the striking drivers gathered on the red bus lane outside of the Civic Centre station in the central business district. Vehicular traffic and MyCiTi buses operating on the N2 Express routes from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha have been diverted along other routes.

Herron says the service needs to resume as soon as possible.

“We need the MyCiTi service to resume operations as soon as possible, and without any disruptions,’ he stated.

Police have fired stun grenades at MyCiti bus drivers on strike in the Cape Town CBD. At least 10 stun grenades were let off just after 13:00 at the circle near Adderley Street and Hans Strijdom Avenue.

The City, in collaboration with Law Enforcement and the South African Police Service, are closely monitoring the situation.

More details to follow.

