MyCiTi N2 Express service from M.Plain and Khaya to get refund

By Tauhierah Salie

MyCiTi commuters who have bought monthly packages for the N2 Express service from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will be refunded as from Friday morning.

It comes after the service was suspended over the weekend, due to a contract between the City, Golden Arrow Bus Services and taxi associations expired on Friday.

In a statement by the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral committee member for transport, Alderman Felicity Purchase, the disruption of the crucial service has been unfortunate.

“Given that the service was temporarily suspended on 1 June 2019, the City has implemented a system to give cash back to those commuters who have already spent money on monthly packages and now need this money to pay for alternative transport. We are aware that many low-income households rely on the N2 Express service and that they budget carefully to meet their monthly expenses.”

Purchase said the City officials and sub-contractors were instructed to “work around the clock to devise a method that will enable us to refund commuters immediately, at the cashier.”

“I am relieved to say that we have managed to do devise this system and that it will be ready by (Friday).”

Purchase apologized to commuters and said the City is working on resolving the issue.

“I want to inform MyCiTi commuters that we are meeting with the stakeholders from the N2 Express service on a day-to-day basis. We are all committed to finding a long-term solution that will get the MyCiTi buses back on the road.”

Reports have shown that 154 passengers have bought monthly packages in advance. These customers will be requested to complete a refund form and will receive a cash refund.

The City noted that commuters cannot be refunded at the MyCiTi kiosks in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain “due to threats to MyCiTi personnel, and for security reasons.”

Commuters are advised to visit the Zone 3 kiosk at the Civic MyCiTi station in Cape Town from 10am on Friday and between 6am to 9.45pm from Monday onward.

The refunds will be paid out over the next two weeks, until Friday evening, 21 June 2019.

VOC

