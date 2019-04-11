Voice of the Cape
11 April 2019 / 5 Sha’ban 1440

The scenes in Khayelitsha during the multiple N2 protests [Image Source: The South African, Photo Credits: Rob Beezy / Twitter]

N2 protests: Cape Town traffic disrupted as “land grab” protests escalate

An attempted land grab between Somerset West and Khayelitsha has sparked a series of N2 protests, severely disrupting Cape Town traffic on Thursday.

The Cape Town metropolitan area has been rocked by a series of individual N2 protests, ranging from Khayelitsha up to Somerset West. Demonstrators have been burning tyres and blockading major routes in the municipality on Thursday morning, after a “land grab” attempt was addressed by SAPS.

N2 protests – latest news:

From Wednesday evening onwards, it’s understood that disgruntled residents of the Strand region went to claim a vacant plot of land next to the N2 between Cape Town and Sir Lowry’s Pass as their own. Broadlands Road has been heavily affected, as local shops and businesses have also been targeted.

After the Alex Total Shutdown rocked Gauteng this week, the protesters are looking to have a similar impact in the Cape. Reportedly, their actions have been influenced by members of the ANC telling them they could occupy land on that particular stretch of highway.

Cape Town traffic updates for Thursday 11 April

The N2 protests have been raging through the night as well, and the handful of early-morning risers have had their numbers bolstered earlier on Thursday. With “hundreds” of angered citizens making their voices heard, it’s caused a traffic nightmare in the Western Cape:

  • The N2 at Somerset West and Lwandle remains closed in both directions.
  • Baden Powell Drive is closed to traffic between Swartklip Road and Oscar Mpetha Road due to protests in Khayelitsha
  • Spine Road and Ngcwalazi Drive
  • Both MyCiti and Golden Arrow bus services have been suspended in Khayelitsha.
  • Even the trains have been delayed…

Land grab attempts reported

(Source: The South African)

