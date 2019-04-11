N2 protests: Cape Town traffic disrupted as “land grab” protests escalate

An attempted land grab between Somerset West and Khayelitsha has sparked a series of N2 protests, severely disrupting Cape Town traffic on Thursday.

The Cape Town metropolitan area has been rocked by a series of individual N2 protests, ranging from Khayelitsha up to Somerset West. Demonstrators have been burning tyres and blockading major routes in the municipality on Thursday morning, after a “land grab” attempt was addressed by SAPS.

Cape Town – N2 Route: #ProtestAction ROAD CLOSED through Somerset West – HEAVY TRAFFIC on local diversion routes pic.twitter.com/yF4MiJRzcm — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 11, 2019

N2 protests – latest news:

From Wednesday evening onwards, it’s understood that disgruntled residents of the Strand region went to claim a vacant plot of land next to the N2 between Cape Town and Sir Lowry’s Pass as their own. Broadlands Road has been heavily affected, as local shops and businesses have also been targeted.

After the Alex Total Shutdown rocked Gauteng this week, the protesters are looking to have a similar impact in the Cape. Reportedly, their actions have been influenced by members of the ANC telling them they could occupy land on that particular stretch of highway.

Cape Town traffic updates for Thursday 11 April

The N2 protests have been raging through the night as well, and the handful of early-morning risers have had their numbers bolstered earlier on Thursday. With “hundreds” of angered citizens making their voices heard, it’s caused a traffic nightmare in the Western Cape:

The N2 at Somerset West and Lwandle remains closed in both directions.

Baden Powell Drive is closed to traffic between Swartklip Road and Oscar Mpetha Road due to protests in Khayelitsha

Spine Road and Ngcwalazi Drive

Both MyCiti and Golden Arrow bus services have been suspended in Khayelitsha.

Even the trains have been delayed…

Land grab attempts reported

#CPTtraffic Community protest action at Khayelitsha impacts Chris Hani train service. Chris Hani trains are temporarily suspended until further notice. Commuters are advised to make use of own alternative transport between Chris Hani and Cape Town — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) April 11, 2019

Overstrand Traffic update 11.04.2019 at 06:30

The N2 at Somerset West and Lwandle remains closed in both directions due to violent protests.

Expect heavy traffic delays.

Rather make use of alternative roads where possible. — Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) April 11, 2019

(Source: The South African)

