ANC postpones its peoples manifesto following relief efforts for fires over the weekend

The ANC has postponed the launch to its peoples manifesto, to allow members to assist with the various areas affected by fires which took place over the weekend.

Windy conditions lead to the rapid spread of fires in the Kosovo informal settlement, Hout Bay and Khayelitsha, leaving hundreds of structures destroyed and thousands displaced.

Fire and Rescue services said an estimate of some 500 structures had been destroyed in Khayalitsha. At least one person has died after a fire broke out in the region in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The cause of the flames is still unclear. The ANC had planned for its national executive committee members to spend the weekend in various areas across the country engaging community members.

Meanwhile, Non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers has prepared a R2 million aid package for the people affected by this weekend’s fire.

The team of volunteers is working closely with the City of Cape Town’s disaster management, and the South African Social Security Agency, to assist affected residents.

VOC

