Ninow’s mother takes partial responsibility for her son’s actions

The mother of convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow says she takes partial responsibility for her son’s actions.

Ninow was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018.

His mother, Chantelle Ninow, who is a recovering drug addict, has also admitted to using drugs more than once with her son.

Speaking to SABC News, Chantelle Ninow says she regrets not helping her son to overcome his drug addiction.

“I will always carry the guilt to think that my son is in jail. To think that that night I could have done something for him, but I didn’t.”

“I would just like to urge all those young mommies, especially the young ones, that as they get older the gap does close and they are not your friends, they are still your children.”

Click video below:

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

