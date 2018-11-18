No injuries or damage to property after fire breaks out on slopes of Table Mountain

Authorities are battling a blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain with numerous emergency services on scene.

Cape Town Fire spokesperson Theo Layne told News24 that the fire began just after 17:00 on Saturday with at least six firefighting vehicles at the scene just above Vrede Hoek.

“They are being assisted by the Table Mountain National Parks staff and one of their helicopters,” he said. Layne said that there were no injuries or damage to property at this stage.

“There is a bit of wind blowing. The area where the fire is, is not accessible to conventional fire fighting vehicles. We are using a few off road vehicles.”

Layne added that precautionary measures were taken to protect people and their homes.

“We extinguishing the fire in areas they can be reached. We are placing crews in the line of fire around the housing area to ensure it doesn’t spread.”

Source: News24

