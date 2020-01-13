No load shedding planned for Monday despite tight system- Eskom

Share this article

















Eskom says it is not planning to institute rotational power cuts on Monday despite a tight power system.

In a status update on Monday morning the utility said that unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 13 867MW as at 6am, still far above its goal of 9 500MW.

“Should we lose some generation units during the day, we will use emergency reserves and may implement load shedding in the evening. However, if we experience drastic changes in the system, load shedding may be implemented earlier in the day.”

“It is important to note that the power system is vulnerable and volatile with an ageing fleet that requires higher levels of maintenance. Getting back to stability will take some time and we request our customers to work with us by reducing their demand while we work on improving the effectiveness of our maintenance.”

Source: News24

