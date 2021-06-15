Novak Djokovic hits the top spot at ATP

Share this article

















Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic comes straight from his 19th Grand Slam title to his lead in the ATP tour rankings, the Serbian now secures nearly1970 points and is ahead of Russian Daniil Medvedev and spains Rafael Nadal in third. Stefanos Tsitsipas moves up one position to fourth in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

Djokovic will have the opportunity to defend his Wimbledon title in the coming weeks and could claim the golden slam should he succeed at the US Open and claim a gold medal at the Olympics.

The 34-year-old admitted that he is excited by the prospect of closing the gap on his two biggest tennis rivals but is determined to remain on his own path.

“I never thought it was a mission impossible to reach the Grand Slams of these guys,” said Djokovic.

“We all have still opportunities at Wimbledon, all the other slams. You have four slams a year, so we’re all competing for this amazing achievement and amazing trophies. I’ll keep on going. I’ll keep on chasing.”At the same time, I’ll keep on paving my own path, which is my own authentic path. We all three of us have our own journeys, and that’s it.”

Djokovic’s coach, Marian Vajda said Djokovic goal is to win the Olympics and then win a Grand Slam and that would be the asoluet top of the year.

“But overall he’s set up for this year. His priority is really set up like Wimbledon, Olympics, and US Open. I think that says all. His schedule is according that we practice and prepare for those tournaments.” Said Vajda

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander, , believes the odds are stacked and Djokovic would most likely become the first male player to achieve the unprecedented golden slam in the same calendar year.

TOP 20 IN THE LATEST ATP TOUR RANKINGS:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,143

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,630

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,980

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7425

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,350

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,910

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,065

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,103

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3,170

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,105

12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,905

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,830

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,780

15. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,690

16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,568

17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,533

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,473

19. Christian Garin (CHI) 2,440

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,431

Source: Fatima Said