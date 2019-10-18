Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

NPA happy with Ninow sentence

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Nicholas Ninow showed no genuine remorse for raping a 7-year-old girl.

That’s according to the North Gauteng High Court, which sentenced him to life behind bars for the rape.

He was also handed another five years for drug possession.

READ: Nicholas Ninow jailed for life

There was jubilation from many in court as Ninow was handed the heaviest of sentences.

Ninow’s mother and grandmother broke down in tears.

The National Prosecuting Authority is satisfied with the outcome.

READ: Ninow’s grandmother offers apology to victim’s family

“No matter the amount of criticism against the decisions that the prosecutor took in trying to strategise this matter, once we’ve received results like this, for us it gives us peace,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“We are here as the NPA to be the voice for the victims of crime.”

Ninow will only be able to apply for parole after 25 years.

(SOURCE: eNCA)

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us