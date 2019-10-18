NPA happy with Ninow sentence

Nicholas Ninow showed no genuine remorse for raping a 7-year-old girl.

That’s according to the North Gauteng High Court, which sentenced him to life behind bars for the rape.

He was also handed another five years for drug possession.

There was jubilation from many in court as Ninow was handed the heaviest of sentences.

Ninow’s mother and grandmother broke down in tears.

The National Prosecuting Authority is satisfied with the outcome.

“No matter the amount of criticism against the decisions that the prosecutor took in trying to strategise this matter, once we’ve received results like this, for us it gives us peace,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“We are here as the NPA to be the voice for the victims of crime.”

Ninow will only be able to apply for parole after 25 years.