NPO calls for school supplies for underprivileged children

Non-profit organization Hope for the Future said although the public donation to a collection drive for underprivileged learners has been overwhelming, much more needs to be done for the children on the Cape Flats.

The drive was aimed at providing less fortunate children with clothing, stationary and other items they need to pursue their education.

Various studies have identified that poverty and community violence have an adverse effect on children’s ability to learn adequately. The high rate of poverty, unemployment, gap between rich and poor and gangsterism are some contributing factors that could hinder children’s perceptions and self-image and ultimately, their attainment of success.

However, there have been several exceptions to this, with poorer communities producing some of 2018’s top students.

The education system was recently thrown into the spotlight following the results of the matric class of 2018, which highlighted the need for intervention in the foundation phases.

The latest drive was targeted at younger students in the Heideveld area and donations assisted at least 30 learners, fully equipping 12 with clothing.

Member of Hope for the Future Vanessa Sauls Nelson said despite the response, ‘there are still so many learners that are going to school bare feet.”

Nelson used the example to indicate the severe poverty these children find themselves in.

“If they already don’t have shoes, what about the winter coming up?” asked Nelson.

She urged all those who can afford it, to spare what they can and provide items such as shirts, t-shirts, shorts, socks and school shoes. On the stationary front, Nelson said there is an abundance of items such pens and pencils but other requirements such as hardcovers, college exercise books and flip files are still lacking.

Nelson noted that the books are however the most expensive but that they are absolutely necessary.

The organization has pledged to continue the drive and hopes to reach out other areas. Previous efforts assisted children in Manenberg and Valhalla Park.

Anyone hoping to donate can contact Vanessa Sauls Nelson on 076 073 6777.

