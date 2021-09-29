Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

NSRI urges fishermen,bathers to be vigilant

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged spear-fishermen, divers, paddlers, bathers and surfers to remain vigilant following a leopard seal attack in False Bay.
The carnivorous mammals have been spotted in Cape Town’s Milnerton as well as along the Kwa Zulu Natal coastline, and have a diet inclusive of penguin and other seal species. The NSRI reports that three men aged 24, 40 and 50, sustained injuries during a spear fishing expedition on Sunday.
The incident occurred about 400 meters off-shore near to Millers Point, between Spaniard Rock and Caravan Reef. The group says the incident could have been fatal had it not been for their level of fitness and years’ long experience.
Photo: COCT

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.