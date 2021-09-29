NSRI urges fishermen,bathers to be vigilant

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged spear-fishermen, divers, paddlers, bathers and surfers to remain vigilant following a leopard seal attack in False Bay.

The carnivorous mammals have been spotted in Cape Town’s Milnerton as well as along the Kwa Zulu Natal coastline, and have a diet inclusive of penguin and other seal species. The NSRI reports that three men aged 24, 40 and 50, sustained injuries during a spear fishing expedition on Sunday.

The incident occurred about 400 meters off-shore near to Millers Point, between Spaniard Rock and Caravan Reef. The group says the incident could have been fatal had it not been for their level of fitness and years’ long experience.