Nuclear energy is on the agenda at Russia-Africa summit: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says nuclear energy is on the agenda of the Russia-Africa summit, under way in the Russian city of Sochi.

47 African leaders are attending the summit.

Ahead of the summit which started on Thursday, Rwandan officials approved a deal with Russia to advance the use of nuclear energy.

President Ramaphosa says it’s also in the pipeline in South Africa.

“We’ve met with President Putin a few times and each time the issue of nuclear comes up and we’ve always been consistent in our answer that nuclear is a part of the repertoire of the energy mix that we are going to have as a country. As it is, we have nuclear in Koeberg. We’ve said to them very clearly that we will be able to embark on it at a time, at a pace, and at a cost that we can afford.”

Last week, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said there were plans to add two small nuclear plants to the energy mix.

He outlined the contents of the long-awaited Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

Mantashe said the IRP 2019 would provide for the extension of the design life of Koeberg as well as the construction of additional new nuclear capacity in the future.

Cabinet has approved the promulgation of the plan, which provides a blueprint for the envisaged energy mix for the country until 2030.

There’s interest in the role nuclear and coal-sourced energy will play in the plan.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

