Palestinians brace for West Bank demolition as deadline passes

Palestinian residents of a West Bank hamlet are bracing for an Israeli court-ordered demolition of their homes.

Monday marked the passing of the Israeli-imposed deadline for Khan al-Ahmar’s residents to evacuate before forced removal and the demolition of their homes. It is unlikely to take place before the end of a Jewish holiday at sundown.

Israel says the encampment of corrugated shacks outside an Israeli settlement was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents a few miles away in what it says are improved conditions. But Palestinians and other critics say the demolition is aimed at displacing Palestinians in favour of settlement expansion. Israel’s Supreme Court recently rejected a final appeal against the plans.

Israel has come under heavy criticism, with major European countries urging it to avoid such demolitions.

