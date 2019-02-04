Parly inquiry into Clifton Forth Beach controversy kicks off

The parties involved in the alleged “racist” incident that transpired on Clifton Forth Beach toward the end of last year, are expected to appear before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Environmental Affairs for an inquiry on Monday.

Beach goers alleged that they were escorted off the beach by private security company Professional Protection Alternatives on 23 December, who in turn have said they were assisting City of Cape Town law enforcement officers following the alleged rape of two girls.

PPA CEO Alwyn Landman said Law Enforcement officials had requested the accompaniment of the company’s Tactical Officers “to stabilise the situation”, rejecting claims that the company “closed the beach.”

“Two 15-year-old girls had been raped and were waiting on SAPS. This was why Law Enforcement closed the beach. [Every] other night it has been open to anyone that complies with the by-laws which Law Enforcement enforces,” explained Landman.

An official statement issued by the City of Cape Town on 30 December said it had not given any private company authority to enforce by-laws. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, said the beaches regulations can only be enforced by the government’s own law enforcement authorities.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said no case of rape was registered at Camps Bay SAPS, which services Camps Bay and Clifton suburbs .

However, Potelwa noted that police had information suggesting there was an attempt to sexually violate a 15-year-old girl, which was prevented by beach-goers who reported the incident to police.

Potelwa said the victim and her family withdrew the case that had been opened against the suspect, who is known to them.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environmental Affairs Phillemon Mapulane said last year that all relevant parties will be called before the committee to resolve the issue to ensure “every citizen of the country (has the right to) equal rights and access.”

The City of Cape Town, PPA, representatives of environmental affairs, the police and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) and the affected individuals have been invited to attend the meeting.

