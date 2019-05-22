Parow gas leak leaves four dead, two others in hospital

A deadly gas leak at a plastic recycling factory in Parow, in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, claimed the lives of four people and left at least two more incapacitated on Tuesday afternoon.

According to emergency responders, who arrived on the scene alerted shortly after 14:00, factory workers were overcome by toxic fumes while cleaning an underground tank on Tuesday afternoon

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, confirmed the gruesome discovery, saying:

“They [emergency responders] discovered four bodies in recycled water inside the factory. Subsequently, the four bodies were recovered. A further three males were treated on the scene and two were taken to hospital.”

Captain FC van Wyk, regional police spokesperson, added that the deceased were aged 22, 35, 41 and 51.

Investigation launched

Crime scene investigators, along with the City’s disaster management teams, remained onsite until late Tuesday evening. It’s likely that the investigating officers will return to the now-restricted factory on Wednesday morning, to continue their inquiry.

According to the City’s structures, a full investigation into the incident has been sanctioned.

As reported by SAfm news, the premises has been identified as Atlantic Plastic Recycling.

