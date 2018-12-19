Philippi farm murder: two in court, others still on the run

Two men appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with a deadly farm attack in Cape Town’s Philippi horticultural area.

Sapho Mgxuati and Makwekwe Thumgela were arrested on Sunday afternoon after a shootout between police and a 10-man gang who robbed the vegetable farm.

The state prosecutor informed the court that the farm foreman had died after being shot in the back, allegedly by the robbers.

One of the suspected robbers was also killed in the gunfight and a manhunt is under way for the remaining suspects.

The men face four charges including murder, business robbery and possession of firearms.

On Sunday morning the 10 men allegedly approached the farm owner in Philippi on the pretext of wanting to buy vegetables in bulk.

They then produced firearms, including an assault rifle, and forced the farm owner to open a safe before stealing cash.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the farm owner, his son and employees were then forced into a storeroom.

“One farm worker, aged 31, was shot and died on his way to hospital,” she said. “The suspects fled in a white Toyota Avanza and a white VW Golf.”

Mgxuati and Thumgela are expected to appear in court again on Monday for a bail hearing.

(Source: TimesLive)

Share this article











Comments

comments