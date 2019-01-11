Police arrest 2 suspects in the murder of Ottery couple

Western Cape police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder and house robbery of an elderly Ottery couple. Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall, both 82 years old, were strangled to death and their bodies were found by their son on Sunday after they did not answer their phone. The murder has sparked an outpouring of outrage and grief on social media.

“The thorough and comprehensive investigation by Lansdowne detectives into the ruthless killing of an elderly Ottery couple in their home on Sunday the 6th of January 2019 led to the arrest of two male suspects last night,” said provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

“Detectives assigned to the case worked around the clock in search of the suspects aged 20 and 29, who were both arrested at a residence in Delft. One of the suspects was acquainted with the victims.”

The suspects will appear at the Wynberg magistrates court on Monday where they will be charged.

It’s believed that surveillance cameras from the couple’s neighbours captured footage of the two suspects.

VOCFM

Share this article









41 Shares

Comments

comments