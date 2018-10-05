Police arrest suspect after Bonteheuwel man is shot and killed

A 41-year-old man was shot dead in an alleged gang-related shooting in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town on Thursday.

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said that the man had been shot by a well-known gangster at Checkout in Jakkalsvlei Avenue.

“[He] was not a gangster, so the motive is uncertain. He was shot in the shoulder, neck and face while he was sitting in his vehicle,” McKenzie said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the shooting.

“Seconds after the shooting incident a 24-year-old male was arrested in the vicinity of the shooting with a firearm,” he said.

A murder case was opened for investigation.

[Source: News24]

Share this article









7 Shares

Comments

comments