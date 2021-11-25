Police in Western Cape launch 16 Days of Activism campaign of No Violence against Women and Children

Police in the Western Cape have launched the province’s 16 Days of Activism campaign of No Violence against Women and Children, calling on each citizen to be an activist against this type of violence.

Provincial Commissioner General Thembisile Patekile says the province is one of only two in the country that showed a decrease in gender-based violence numbers, when the quarterly statistics were announced last week.

Women and children say they live in fear and need authorities to step up action against perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Calls have been made to members of the community to pledge to work in unity to clamp down on the scourge, with the youth especially making an impassioned plea, also calling for an end to the scourge.

Provincial Commissioner for Visible Policing, General Mpumelelo Manci has urged people not to perpetuate stereotypes.

“Be activist against gender-based violence in your homes, communities, work … that means challenge cultures and practices that perpetuate gender inequalities and consistent abuse of women and children and personal and societal level,” says General Mpumelelo Manci.

Recent crime statics show an overall increase in violent crimes in the country in the three month period between July and September.

The Western Cape province, however, recorded a decrease in crime numbers up to 21% in some categories.

Provincial Commissioner General Thembisile Patekile says police could, however, not do it alone.

“It’s ourselves and the Northern Cape that showed a decrease in incidents that were reported on rape. So, we are pleased of the joint effort that we had with our communities. It’s the culmination of the joint efforts with NGO’s, the city and the provincial government in the area … everybody,” says General Patekile.

Authorities say they will continue to strengthen co-operation with other structures within communities and through various campaigns aimed at ending the scourge.

