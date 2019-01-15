Police search for suspects after driver is hijacked in Grassy Park

Police have launched a search for two suspects who allegedly hijacked a 42-year-old driver for an e-hailing app in Grassy Park at the weekend.

The driver had allegedly picked up a passenger from Plumstead, as well as the passenger’s friend in Zeekoevlei on Saturday night.

The driver was then directed to a dead end road in Grassy Park, where the two passengers allegedly threatened him with knives and instructed him to get out of the vehicle.

They proceeded to flee with the driver’s wallet containing R310 and his Huawei cellphone.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said the suspects fled in the victim’s VW Polo and personal effects and are yet to be arrested.

This follows a similar incident in Manenberg last Tuesday, where a Taxify driver was allegedly attacked and robbed by his passengers before also being attacked by local residents.

In that incident, following a drop off in Mitchells Plain three male passengers wanted to get to Manenberg.

One of the men allegedly hit the driver over the head with a bottle and the three proceeded to attack him.

Police spokesperson Noyolisa Rwexana said the injured driver was rescued from the perpetrators by a pastor of a nearby church.

The 28-year old driver was admitted to hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the two cases can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 001 0111. Alternatively, they can SMS Crime Line at 32211.

VOC / Tauhierah Salie

Share this article









17 Shares

Comments

comments