Police seize R4.8 mil worth of abalone in Milnerton

Cape Town police seized abalone worth R4.8 million in a house in Milnerton on Saturday.

Two foreign nationals, aged 25 and 34, were arrested, and are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Along with the abalone, police also confiscated various processing equipment such as gas cylinders, fans and shelves.

Police are continuing their crackdown on abalone poaching in the Western Cape.

Lietenant-General Khombinkosi Jula earlier this year commended members for their crime intervention to fight the scourge of poaching.

