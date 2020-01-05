Police won’t reveal identities of those killed in the Melville shooting, for now

Share this article

















Gauteng police say they will not reveal the identities of the two women who were killed in a drive-by shooting at a restaurant in Melville, Johannesburg, on New Year’s Day.

Six others were wounded in the incident.

Police Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters says the revealing the names of the victims could jeopardise investigations.

“Police are not at liberty to divulge the identities of the victims until we have concluded the investigation, because for now we are not sure whether the shooting was random or targeted. So we could be compromising or exposing the victims. Also we do not want to find ourselves infringing on the privacy of the victims,” she explains.

Acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has revealed that the number plate on the vehicle used in the shooting was cloned and the registered owner was nowhere near the area when the incident occurred.

He has also expressed confidence that a breakthrough in the case is imminent.

