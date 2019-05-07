Political discord in run up to elections may affect your mental health

Experts believe the ongoing economic uncertainty and discord in South Africa, especially in an election year, can be a recipe for increased mental health risk. According to a recent poll conducted by Mental Health Advocate, Pharma Dynamics, more than 75% of South Africans said they regarded the future of the country as a significant source of stress.

Pharma Dynamics ’Mental Health Portfolio Manager Shouqat Mugjenker said more than 66% are stressed about the current political situation and 30% about the upcoming election. A further 40% are also suffering from politics-related insomnia.

“South Africa is currently bombarded by political content 24/7 on extended periods of time. It is not only draining on our emotions but causes symptoms of acute stress, sleeping problems, elevated blood pressure, anxiety and even depression,” he said.

He said the reason for the stress is because politics is becoming even more personal these days.

“Political parties use their political campaigns to highlight what we go through in our communities and they play on that. They make us believe that they are able to change our circumstances should we vote for them but, they do very little for us,” he said.

“Since the downfall of several state-owned enterprises, widespread corruption, lack of accountability, rolling black-outs and rising crime, many are frustrated, angry and outright stressed about their prospects in the country. According to Statistics SA, nearly one million people born in South Africa now live abroad, which is indicative of the nation’s sentiment. In the months leading up to elections, arguments over politics also typically flare up, not only over the dinner table, but over Twitter and Facebook as well, which can become quite hostile and impact our mental well-being.

“Politics is becoming deeply personal these days, and no one is holding back. This creates a constant environment of stress among communities that are being targeted and those that feel vulnerable. Heightened racial hostility has a documented impact on cortisol (stress hormone) levels,” he notes.

Mugjenker gives some tips on things people can do to make their experience with politics and the elections less stressful.

“As difficult as it is, we need to limit our political consumption to at least one per day. Make our health a priority by trying to won’t watch political content before we go to bed at night and try to have a decent nights rest. Regular exercise and reading a good book could also lead to only positive thoughts, which is needed during this time of year. The most important piece of advice I could also recommend is to cast your vote on Wednesday and make our voice heard,” he stated.

So how can we make our experiences with politics and the election less stressful and more productive? Mugjenker suggests the following:

1. Limit political news consumption: Everyone is wired differently, therefore, political content that may upset one person, may not affect another. However, most people find it difficult to ignore negative information in the news, especially since our brain is programmed to identify threats and not to overlook them. If you’re one of those people whose mood is impacted negatively by political news, try to limit your news consumption to once a day – during lunch or before supper and stick to it.

2. Get enough sleep during elections: To avoid a bad night’s rest, don’t consume any political news just before bed-time.

3. Boost your mood: If you’re feeling anxious or stressed out about what you’ve read, listened to or watched, try elevating your mood by exercising, listening to music or participating in a hobby that sparks joy.

4. Get involved: Part of what adds to the frustration of politics is that we often find ourselves disempowered and helpless, not knowing what to do to make a real difference. Getting involved in a tangible way – big or small – such as volunteering or joining your municipal ward council committee, can be very empowering. It transforms you from being a victim of political circumstance to becoming a problem-solver.

5. Cast your vote: Even though it won’t necessarily fix all the problems we have, it is a chance for you to make your voice heard.

He says while most political anxiety isn’t clinical, it isn’t easy to deal with.

“If politics are getting you down, talk to a loved one or a friend about how you’re feeling.”

Share this article









Comments

comments