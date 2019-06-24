President Ramaphosa called on to establish Commission of Inquiry into NPA

Share this article

















The TRC Victims Family Group has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a commission of inquiry into the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) because many cases from the Apartheid era remain untouched.

The group includes families of the late Imam Abdullah Haron, Steve Biko, Chief Albert Luthuli as well as the Cradock Four.

Spokesperson for the group, Cassiem Khan says: “The families of those who have been killed and those matters that have been taken to the TRC – we are asking that the President apologise to the families and the victims of the apartheid era atrocities, as well as also responding to TRC commissioners as to why he has not appointed a commission of inquiry into the National Prosecuting Authority especially on allegations that there’s been political interfaces in the National Prosecuting Authority.”

