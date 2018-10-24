Probe into Garden Route helicopter crash

The Civil Aviation Authority and police have started an investigative process following a helicopter crash that claimed the life of a 65-year-old pilot during firefighting operations in the Garden Route region yesterday.

According to police spokesperson, Malcolm Potjie, preliminary investigations indicate that Nico Heyns from George, lost control of the aircraft while training to contain raging fires in Vermaaklikheid.

“The pilot died on impact. There were no other injuries reported as he was the only occupant in the aircraft,” Potjie said.

He said authorities at the scene arranged for a speedy removal of the corpse in an attempt to save the corpse from the fire that had engulfed the area the helicopter collapsed.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said provincial fire services have deployed additional resources from the Overberg region to the area and the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services is on standby.

Yesterday, the Garden Route Municipality said about seven homes had been destroyed, as well as multiple smaller structures. VOC

By: Loushe Jordaan

