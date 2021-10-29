Process driven approach for Boks props

Share this article

















Welsh opponents are a considerably physically tough team to beat but Springbok front row Bongi Mbonambi and Steven Kitshoff are well prepared and will use the preparation time to their advantage. After three weeks of touring, the team is physically prepared to face Wales. In retrospective the analysis of the game between New Zealand and Wales will be used as a guideline as to what the team can expect.

Kitshoff mentions the weather conditions in the Northern Hemisphere would give an indication of what style to play. The advantage is, the Springboks are playing a team they can beat and watching the All Blacks play against the Welsh was a bonus.

“Scrum opportunities will be presented, and scrums will be tested physically, but the team has so much pride and passion, they will adjust to the Welsh side,” said Kitshoff.

He continues by saying the team has three incredible tests ahead and the results of each game could go either way especially as they approach a top-quality side.

“We are prepared for what is coming. We have worked and trained hard, “he added.

“We are process driven and in control of what we do, we never think of losing, we just playing great rugby, “he Kitshoff.

He closes by saying Line-out contesting and scrums would be the main deciding factor while the best execution of the set pieces will win at the end of the day.

Story by Fatima Said

Photo courtesy SA Rugby