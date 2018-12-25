Voice of the Cape
RTMC considers changes to driving regulations, review of K53

By on Local, News

The Road Traffic Management Corporation ( RTMC) wants motorists to undergo K53 testing whenever they renew their drivers’ licences, which expire every five years.

Other proposals include additional tests for taxi, bus and truck drivers, which will have a bearing on the granting of professional driving permits.

RTMC says most road accidents are caused by young and inexperienced drivers.

The corporation has announced it’s considering making changes to driving regulations.

This comes as almost 800 people have died on the roads since December.

