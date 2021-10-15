Proteas Netball team ready for start of UK tour

Share this article

















The SPAR Proteas jetted out the country on Saturday for Ireland, are getting ready to take to court for the first time this year outside the country. The last time the SPAR Proteas travelled outside the country was in January 2020 for the Vitality Netball Nations Series.

Coach Dorette Badenhorst chose a group of 15 players who will participate in the series with four of them being uncapped namely Boitumelo Mahloko, Jessica du Plessis, Refiloe Nketsa and Elmeré van der Berg.

“As coaches we are very grateful to have some game time. When the Jamaica series was called off we were very heart broken and COVID taught us to adapt and that preserving lives matters for all of us. We have set ourselves some targets on and off court, we will take every opportunity to try some combinations, build new ones and perfect the current ones we have as well. The spirit in the camp is very good and these players have worked hard on and off court. They have really shown great character,” said SPAR Proteas Head Coach Dorette Badenhorst.

With the Commonwealth Games just a few months away, it is very important for the team to get some game time under their belt and for the coaches to assess the players and try out various combinations.

Badenhorst concluded by saying: “for some of these players, this is their first time outside of the country, they have worked hard to get here and showed some character. As a team we are building on relationships and will go out there to play some great netball.”

The SPAR Proteas will play their first match against Ireland on the 16th of October 2021 in Gormanston Park and a second on Sunday 17th of October. The team will play five matches between Ireland, Northern Ireland’s Warriors, Wales, and Scottish Thistles. The team will travel to Lisburn, Northern Ireland for their remaining matches.

Series fixtures:

16 Oct (13h30 (UK Time / 14:30 SA Time) – SPAR Proteas vs Netball Ireland

17 Oct (14h00 UK Time / 15:00 SA Time) – SPAR Proteas vs Netball Ireland

22 Oct (19h30 UK Time / 20:30 SA Time) – SPAR Proteas vs Scottish Thistles

23 Oct (14h30 UK Time / 15:30 SA Time SPAR Proteas vs Northern Ireland Warriors (Training Match)

24 Oct (14h00 UK Time / 15:00 SA Time) – SPAR Proteas vs Wales

