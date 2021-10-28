Proteas’ Quinton de Kock apologises for not ‘taking the knee’

Share this article

















Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock has released a statement clarifying his position after he refused to play against the West Indies following an order that players must ‘take the knee’ against racism at the start of matches. In the statement, de Kock says he never meant to disrespect anyone. However, he claims he could not understand why he was made to prove it with a gesture if he lives out the experience daily as a mixed-race child.

“For those who don’t know, I come from a mixed race family. My half-sisters are Coloured and my step mom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement. The rights and equality of all people is more important than any individual. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important,” read the statement.

“I’ve been called a lot of things as a cricketer. Doff. Stupid. Selfish. Immature. But those didn’t hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply. It hurts my family. It hurts my pregnant wife. I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that. And I think those who know me know that,” added de Kock.

Furthermore, he has accepted to ‘take the knee’ if it means he would be educating others, and make the lives of others better.

“I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader. If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again,” ended de Kock.

