Rail Enforcement Unit receives mixed emotions by Cape Town Metrorail passengers

The City of Cape Town’s new Rail Enforcement Unit have been met with mixed emotions by Cape Town Metrorail passengers, who remain hopeful that the unit will help combat crime on trains.

The 100 officers were deployed last Monday, in a joint initiative between the City of Cape Town, provincial government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Some have said they’ve seen the officers, while many say they haven’t yet.

A regular commuter says she saw officers working on Saturday afternoon and felt a bit safer.

Another said she hasn’t yet seen them but welcomes the officers as crime on trains are becoming more frequent.

“I’ve been robbed on a train and there’s no security. They must have security personnel on trains, so we can be safe.”

Shortly after deployment officers arrested a commuter in the Salt River area, who was found with tik in his possession on a train.

A man was also arrested at Esplanade train station on Thursday, with 79 packets of dagga.

Officials say the officers will be deployed for 12 months.

