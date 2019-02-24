Ramaphosa announces SIU Special Tribunal to fast-track recovery of state funds

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Special Tribunal, in an effort to fast track the recovery of funds lost to the state from corruption or irregular spending.

The Presidency said in a statement on Sunday that there was a need to fast-track the finalisation of matters that had been referred for civil litigation after the conclusion of an investigation.

These are matters where the SIU would ordinarily have gone the civil litigation route to have government contracts declared invalid, or set aside.

Spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “Fast-tracking these matters through the Special Tribunal will enable the SIU to recover monies and or assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means; thus ensuring that those who are responsible for the loss of monies and or assets by state institutions are held accountable. The litigation process includes both public and private sectors, persons and entities.”

The Special Tribunal will be able to adjudicate any civil proceedings brought to it by the SIU, either in its own name or on behalf of a state institution or interested party, which stems from an SIU investigation.

“Such civil proceedings will be based on the outcomes from the investigations by SIU,” said Diko.

Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya has been appointed as president of the Tribunal, for a three year term.

The additional members of the Tribunal are:

– Judge Icantharuby Pillay

– Judge Johannes Eksteen

– Judge Selewe Peter Mothle

– Judge Lebogang Modiba

– Judge Thina Siwendu

– Judge David van Zyl and

– Judge Sirajudien Desai.

[Source; News24]

Share this article











Comments

comments