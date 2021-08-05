Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Ramaphosa meets special envoys on investment to discuss economic climate

NATIONAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa met his special envoys on investment on Wednesday to discuss the economic environment and steps taken to improve the investment climate in SA.

The envoys, including Phumzile Langeni, Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom, Mcebisi Jonas, Trevor Manuel and Jacko Maree expressed concern about the recent violence, destruction and loss of lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Seale said the envoys stressed the importance of restoring stability and rebuilding investor confidence after these events.

“The investment champions urged that local government capacity be strengthened to ensure consistent and reliable service delivery, which is a precondition for investment,” said Seale.

They welcomed the progress in economic reforms, particularly in the energy sector and emphasised the need for speedy implementation of these reforms and other commitments.

“In the envoys’ assessment, the increased pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is gratifying and, together with the reforms, lays the basis for increased economic growth and job creation.

“The discussion also highlighted the opportunities presented by the just energy transition backed by global climate finance commitments, as government prepares for the COP26 climate conference,” said Seale.

Source: TimesLIVE


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.