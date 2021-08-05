Ramaphosa meets special envoys on investment to discuss economic climate

NATIONAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa met his special envoys on investment on Wednesday to discuss the economic environment and steps taken to improve the investment climate in SA.
Seale said the envoys stressed the importance of restoring stability and rebuilding investor confidence after these events.
They welcomed the progress in economic reforms, particularly in the energy sector and emphasised the need for speedy implementation of these reforms and other commitments.
“In the envoys’ assessment, the increased pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is gratifying and, together with the reforms, lays the basis for increased economic growth and job creation.
Source: TimesLIVE