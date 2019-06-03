Report reveals details of alleged plot to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa

An investigation at the highest level of government is now underway, after security officials suggested that there have been “one or two plots” to assassinate President Cyril Ramaphosa.

That’s according to report from Rapport, who say that South Africa’s top brass are now looking into potential security issues within the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa, plus security issues revealed

It’s understood that a “ghost soldier” tried to infiltrate Ramaphosa’s inauguration last weekend. He pretended to be a member of SANDF and allegedly attempted to con his way into the event, which would have given the suspicious stranger top-level access to the president. During his arrest, he was found with live ammunition in his pocket.

However, it would seem that this incident is isolated from the assassination plots – but with this being such a big security scare, the investigation into ensuring the president’s safety has been dramatically ramped up.

Just how safe is Cyril Ramaphosa?

The ANC is a deeply divided party at the moment, despite members’ claims to the contrary. The factions of Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma are currently at odds with each other. Political killings are all too frequent in KwaZulu-Natal, JZ’s favoured stomping ground. But Ramaphosa himself has faced little in the way of security threats up until this point.

Last year, there were rumours circulating that Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma were plotting to oust Ramaphosa from government. However, these accusations have been denied by the pair. The current president has faced more threats over his political future, rather than his life.

SANDF told to “get it together”

Meanwhile, SANDF are again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The South African army have been involved in a number of calamitous incidents recently, ranging from rogue soldiers shooting at civilians in Durban tohaving an alleged hand in a coup in Botswana.

The report also claims there will be a major operation to get SANDF’s house back in order. They will be expected to tighten up their security protocol and ensure that a proper ethos to “serve and protect” is followed by all members.

