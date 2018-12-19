BK residents seek to stop controversial development

Residents of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town want the Western Cape High Court to review the city council’s sale of land earmarked for a controversial development in the historic neighbourhood.

On Tuesday the court heard an interdict application from Blok developers to stop the community from protesting against the development in Lion Street, however the Ratepayers’ Association wants to ask the court to set aside the sale of the property instead. The body was added as a respondent to the application.

The legal teams agreed to have the application for the setting aside of the sale of the land heard separately because other parties, such as the City of Cape Town, would also have to be involved.

Blok’s interdict application was postponed to February 25

Bo-Kaap Civic Association’s Osman Shaboodien said there are two matters running concurrently – the interdict and an application for the court to review the sale of the Lion Street property where Blok intends to build an apartment complex.

He further said developers agreed to inform the community if they intend to move a large crane and provide the community with a 72 hours’ notice period, which would allow the community to approach the court.

“They came to the conclusion that they will not be moving the crane without giving us 72 hours’ notice, not taking away the right to protest by any of the respondents,” he said.

Shaboodien said they are happy with what they call “a small victory for residents”.

“Developers never gave us notice before bringing in any cranes, they just entered Bo Kaap and forced us to leave. I think one of the things that did come to our rescue, is that we have 72 hours to come to court and say we don’t want it,” he said.

He further stated that he hopes all issues are resolved soon so that everyone can live in perfect harmony.

Share this article









17 Shares

Comments

comments