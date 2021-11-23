Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Retreat shooting claims life of woman, leaves three others wounded

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with information following a fatal shooting in Retreat on Sunday night.

A 38-year-old woman and three others, aged between 16 and 60, were left injured. It is understood the woman suffered nine bullet wounds.

Suspects in a white vehicle opened fire in Blagden Street, Cafda, just before 9pm. It is alleged it was a quantum taxi. A parked car was also damaged.  Cases of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property are under investigation.

“According to reports police were called to the crime scene and upon arrival at the scene three victims were already taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment in a private vehicle. The 38 year old female was declared deceased at the hospital and three victims are still alive. It is alleged that a white vehicle came around the corner and the occupants of the vehicle started shooting at the victims. A vehicle that was parked on the pavement was damaged due to the shooting. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Steenberg police on 021 702 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC


