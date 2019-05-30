Reward offered for escaped murder convict

Western Cape MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz has praised the decision by SAPS to offer a reward for information on the whereabouts of a convicted murderer Phelo Mtala who escaped from Wynberg Magistrates Court on 17 May. Mtala, had been due to return to Pollsmoor prison after his court appearance but managed to escape by allegedly putting his fingerprints on somebody else’s release form, who had been in court with him on the day, and who was then taken back to Pollsmoor instead.

Mtala was convicted for the murders of Anga Dekeni, Solethu Nongenzi and Mzimasi Majelimane and of the possession of an illegal firearm in 2016. He was appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court two weeks ago on another matter.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says Mtala was meant to return to Pollsmoor and appear in the High Court for another murder he was convicted for. Anyone who knows his whereabouts can call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or Nyanga SAPS at 021 380 3304/6000. Calls will be treated anonymously.

MEC Fritz said he will be meeting with Police Commissioner, General Khombinkosi Jula, in the following week where he will discuss this matter and determine “how to prevent such incidences in future.”

The Department said it is also continuing to provide support to the SAPS through its Watching Briefs Unit, where members of the unit attend courts to observe cases and to detect any police inefficiencies, which are then referred to the Provincial Commissioner for his attention and action.

However, it said the fight against crime also requires the help and support of citizens and so it has urged anyone who has information on Mtala’s whereabouts to come forward.

