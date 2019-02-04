Road closures for SONA 2019

As President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament, the public are reminded of several road closures which will be taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, the 6 and 7 of February.

The SONA rehearsal will take place on 6 February 2019 and the closures below will apply.

The following roads will be closed between 19h30-22h00 in Cape Town CBD:

Wale Street: between Burg and Adderley Streets.

Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street: between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point)

Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

St. John’s Rd: between Roeland and Vrede Street

Mostert Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets.

Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River – Woodstock – Cape Town

M3 (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, De Waal Drive) inbound: Newlands Avenue to Jutland Avenue including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps: UCT and Woolsack Drive

A pre-run exercise will take place on the following roads, but no closure will take place:

Barnham Road, use Buitenkant Street (open) or Crassula Avenue

Woolsack Drive westbound: Main Road (M4) – Rhodes Drive (M3).

Anzio Road: Groote Schuur Hospital to De Waal Drive (M3)

N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Boulevard) inbound: Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Road

On the day of SONA, Thursday 7 February, the following roads will be closed from 06h00-23h59

Wale Street: between Burg and Adderley Street

Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street: between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point)

Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

St. John’s Road: between Roeland and Vrede Streets

Mostert Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

The following will be closed between 06h00 – 23h45



While Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Hope Street: between Roeland and Wesley Streets

Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

The whole of Gallery Lane, Government Avenue, Bouquet Street (parking area included) and Church Square.

Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River – Woodstock – Cape Town

The following will be closed for 35 minutes between 17h45 – 19h30



M3 (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, De Waal Drive) inbound: Newlands Avenue to Jutland Avenue. including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps: UCT and Woolsack Drive

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant St and Brandweer Streets

Barnham Road, use Buitenkant Street (open) or Crassula Avenue

Woolsack Drive westbound: Main Road (M4) – Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road: Groote Schuur Hospital to De Waal Drive (M3)

N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Boulevard) inbound: Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Road

Newlands

Klipper Road: Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue: Newlands Ave to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue: Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street westbound: Main Road (M4) to Newlands Ave

Additional Controlled Roads & Closures:

Security fencing will line the route in the CBD. There will be guarded pedestrian crossing points during peak time on Plein St (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack St’s.) Pedestrians are encouraged to make use of Buitenkant Street.

Company Gardens will be closed on Thursday 7 February from 06h00 to 23h59.

Darling Street between Adderley and Buitenkant Streets and Wale Street between Adderley and Queen Victoria Streets may be closed during the day on 7 February for security reasons.

In the case of an emergency on 7 February 2019 (08h00-23h45) may see contingency closures on the following roads:

Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Streets

Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Buitenkant Street between Darling and Wesley / Mill Streets

Darling Street between Adderley and Canterbury Streets

Adderley Street between Strand and Bureau Streets

Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and Long Streets

Church Street between Burg and Adderley Streets

Burg Street between Wale and Longmarket Streets

Parking restrictions will occur from 23h59 on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 to 23h45 on Thursday 7 February 2019.

Please note that no parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:

M3 Between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)

Newlands:

Princess Anne Avenue.

Klipper Road between Main Road and M3

City and CBD/Foreshore area:

Adderley Street: between Longmarket & Bureau Street

Wale Street: Queen Victoria Street & Bureau Street (Both Sides)

Strand Street: between Adderley and Christiaan Barnard Street overpass.

Parliament/Company Gardens area:

Church Square: corner of Spin & Parliament Street.

Roeland Street: between Brandweer & Plein Street.

Plein Street: between Long Market Street & Roeland Streets.

St. John’s Street: between Roeland & Vrede Streets

Spin Street: between Parliament & Plein Streets.

Parliament Street: between Longmarket & Bureau Streets.

St. Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet & Roeland Streets.

Gallery Lane.

Bouquet Street.

Wesley Street: between Hope & Buitenkant Street

Glynn Street between Hope Street & Buitenkant Street

Buitenkant Street between Wesley and Glynn Street

Queen Victoria Street: Wale Street and Bloem Street (Gardens Side)

Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street.

Barrack Street: between Corporation and Plein Street.

Mostert Street: between Corporation and Plein Street.

Longmarket Street: between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall

Hope Street: from Roeland to Wesley Street (Both Sides)

Avenue Street and Paddock Street

Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event:

1. From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr).

2. From the M3 (Union Ave): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Blvd) or M4 (Main Rd), onto Victoria Rd, right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD.

Note Tennant, De Villiers is closed; no access to Roeland St; Annandale/Orange St.

Use lower CBD and circle around. Unless it’s for local access into the residential areas, right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD.

Use the following ring route to/from the area of the CBD in the outer CBD Circle Road:

Christiaan Barnard Road

FW de Klerk Boulevard

Buitengracht Street

Buitensingel Street

Orange Street

Jutland Avenue

Tennant Street (Controlled closure, local access only).

VOC

