Robots to deal with abuse against women, children

Government is expressing concern over an increase in gender-based violence this festive season.

The Department of Women is now deploying robots to help combat the violence against women and children.

It says these will help condition the next generation to be a good friend and educate them about the negative impact of aggression.

The Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Bathabile Dlamini, says an increased consumption of alcohol and drugs, as well as exposure to risky behaviour, contributes to the scourge.

The department will now be embarking on a series of dialogues across South Africa to introduce the robots to young men and civil society organisations.

The robots will also help young women and girls to recognise when a relationship is toxic.

The intention is to make the fight against gender-based violence a household conversation.

[Source: eNCA]

