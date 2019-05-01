SA begins seven day mourning period for flood victims

Wednesday begins a seven day mourning period for the victims of floods that ravaged the country last week. At least 70 people were killed in Kwazulu-Natal and 10 people in the Eastern Cape. Housing infrastructure was also destroyed after torrential rains lashed the two provinces.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast across the country from Wednesday until the 7th of May. The flood damage is estimated at over R1 billion.

Following Ramaphosa’s visit to flood victims he assured the community that government will make funds available for those in need.

He says: Government at all levels is giving as much assistance as they possibly can particularly for those that are displaced. There are more than 1 000 people displaced. Many will be mobilised to assist our people.”

“These are emergency situations that we budget for so resources will be mobilised in the biggest way so our people that are currently in need are assisted. It will take time but the SA government at all its levels will be there to give assistance to our people.”

The floods were described as one of the worst natural disasters to have hit the province of KwaZulu-Natal in decades.

