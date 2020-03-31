SA COVID-19 deathtoll rises to 5

Share this article

















The number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa has risen to five. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement during a briefing in Pretoria. The number of people who have been diagnosed also increased by 27, to 1 353. Mhkize said there has been a huge pressure on lab services to do testing and they have picked up backlogs in the system. The department is scaling up of testing which might increase the number of infections.

“This remains serious and a challenge as we go to cold winter months,” said Mhkize.

Mkhize emphasised the importance of the lockdown in order to ‘flatten the curve’. He urged South Africans to observe proper hygiene protocols and stay at home.

The reduction of traffic in trains and taxis has meanwhile helped contain the spread, but he warned that life will not continue to normal after the lockdown has ended. Mkhize further advised those who have been instructed to go under quarantine, to do so. It follows the arrest of several patients who were caught out disregarding medical advice to self-isolate.

As of today, the Western Cape has recorded 348 cases of COVID-19 across the province. There are currently 13 people in hospital, with three patients being treated in ICU. The latest statistics show that most of the infections are in the Cape Metro region. Khayelitsha has one confirmed case and Mitchells Plain currently has five positive cases.

Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that are 50 people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the City of Cape Town, who have fully recovered from their symptoms. All of them have completed their 14 day period of self-isolation, and can now, in accordance with guidelines set out by the NICD, leave isolation. They are now in the same scenario as all other members of the public, in that they are required to obey the lockdown laws but can leave their homes for necessities such as medical care, food, cash and to collect grants, only.

‘The Western Cape Government is working around the clock to ensure that we can mitigate the impact of this virus. Communities have a critically important role to play in protecting themselves and those most vulnerable from COVID-19 infection. By ensuring that we stay inside, and limit contact with other people when it is necessary to go out, we will be able to flatten the curve of infections and ensure our health services are not overwhelmed. This will allow us to ensure that those who are sick, are able to receive the care they need,” said Winde.

Winde lauded the Bo-Kaap community who have established their own COVID-19 response team. Last night, it was revealed that Bo Kaap has its first COVID-19 case, that of a 73-year-old man, who is currently in intensive care.

“This team, together with a proactive and open family of a patient, was able to alert the community to a positive test in a way that was informative, and did not stigmatise the illness. Their efforts could also support us to trace close contacts and ensure they self-isolate. This kind of response team can only work if the messaging is responsible, caring and shared on a voluntary basis, and we would like to thank them for this,” he said. “We also call on communities to support our #ThankYouWC campaign aimed at celebrating those essential service workers, from the doctors and nurses at the frontline of our response, to the supermarket staff, farmworkers, law enforcement and all of the other men and women who go to work every day to ensure we are able to get through this pandemic. We thank you for your service.”

Residents are asked to hang a flag or a colourful piece of cloth from their doors and windows as a show of support and solidarity in neighbourhoods.

VOC

