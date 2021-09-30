Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
SA moves to Level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will be moved to Adjusted Alert Level 1 from tomorrow (October 1).

The hours of the curfew will change, from 00:00 to 04:00. Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 23:00 to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.

According to Ramaphosa, the maximum number of people permitted to gather indoors will increase from 250 to 750, and the maximum number of people permitted to gather outdoors will increase from 500 to 2,000.

Ramaphosa says the current trends in the progression of the pandemic mean that a number of the restrictions in place can be eased, as per the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.