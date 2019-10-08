SA ‘paradise of the world’: Global moto-adventurer

Share this article

















International Qatari moto-adventurer, Khalid Al-Jaber regards South Africa, and the larger African continent, as the “paradise of the world” – even after crossing through 34 countries in the two trips he made prior to his African adventure. He has travelled extensively through the America’s, Europe and Asia and transitioned into being a full-time adventurer to inspire the youth of the world. Al Jaber arrived in Cape Town at the weekend and has interacted with the local Muslim community.

“Many people ask me what my main aim or goal was [in becoming an adventurer]…I was just trying to encourage the youth to follow their dreams, no matter what it costs them,” said Al-Jaber. “It [your life achievement] doesn’t have to be a good paying job or something in the comfort zone. Our families and parents want us to stay in the comfort zone and stay safe, but I was a computer engineer earning a high salary and I left all of it to follow my dream.”

He says the more he invested in his dreams and adventurous spirit, the more he gained a sense of satisfaction and inner peace.

“The more I travelled the more I invested in myself, my humanity and inner peace.”

Al-Jaber travelled to South Africa as part of his African continental trip. He began in Nairobi, Kenya and recently arrived in Cape Town.

Prior to his African adventure, Al-Jaber essentially completed a trip from the North to the South Pole as well as a trip from London to Beijing, with the Beijing trip taking roughly three months to complete. All of his trips are done on his motorcycle.

When asked about challenges and negative experiences, he said that he does not regard any experience during these trips as negative.

“A bad experience is a good experience. Whenever I pass through hard times or stay in remote areas, these are the memories that will remain for a long time,” he said. “Staying in a hotel, you will not make a good memory because you will not leave the comfort zone. I’ve ridden through countries of revolution and violence…but still I made it.” “We have to go through challenges to learn.”

Al-Jaber indicated that he plans to write a book, documenting all his experiences and challenges faced during his adventures.

He also encourages South African’s to participate in and support the 2020 Human Rights Cycle Tour, scheduled for 29 March 2020.

“It’s something that has a great cause. I want South Africans to be aware of this and I hope from here I will be part of it as well.” “…you guys have paradise. This is the paradise of the world. It’s so beautiful and I was encouraging my people in Qatar to come here and enhance the tourism instead of going to Europe. Why not South Africa?”

Al-Jaber explained that although the world is filled with beauty, most simply aren’t fortunate enough to see the good in it and that the current state of global affairs spoil the natural beauty.

“Africa has everything, it’s a rich continent. On this continent you see water, trees, nature, rich people, poor people and natural resources underground like gold and diamonds.” “The world is so beautiful, as long as you don’t watch the news.”

